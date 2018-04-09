Diamonds make history on great day for Aussie teams

Australian netball great Vicki Wilson has warned the Diamonds to brace for a genuine battle against Jamaica after being reminded of the "good old days" of netball.

Wilson, the current coach of world No.12 Fiji, was on the wrong side of a historic flogging at the hands of the side she represented 104 times on Monday.

But, pointing to New Zealand's shock loss to Malawi on Sunday, the former goal shooter said she's never seen world netball so competitive and Jamaica had emerged as a serious threat at Gold Coast's Commonwealth Games.

"It takes me back to the good old days where the Caribbean were strong and that's what the sport needs," she said after Fiji's 108-23 loss.

"Jamaica, in particular, are very disciplined in what they're doing and Malawi demonstrated cool heads under pressure.

"It'll be intriguing to see what happens in that opposite pool (with New Zealand)."

The Diamonds play Jamaica on Wednesday while England sit pretty on top of the opposing pool.

It's possible for both Uganda and Malawi to finish level with New Zealand in second on points if they beat Scotland and Wales.

New Zealand play Scotland and England, with points difference likely to decide who goes through.

OPALS THRASH ENGLAND AHEAD OF SEMIS

Opals destroyer Liz Cambage has continued on her merry Commonwealth Games way, notching 30 points against a hapless England in Townsville.

Australia were far too good for the old enemy in a 118-55 thumping on Monday night to complete a three-game romp through their pool fixtures.

Cambage was a class above in topping her 24 and 23-point hauls in the Opals' previous wins in an ominous sign ahead of Friday's semi-finals.

In a game within a game, the Dallas Wings WNBA signing had 22 halftime points to narrowly trail England's overall total of 24.

She finished with a tournament-best 30 points before coach Sandy Brondello showed some mercy and pulled her with about six minutes remaining.

Australia were not without options though as WNBL rookie of the year Ezi Magbegor dropped 14 points and fellow big Cayla George had an 11 point, 10 rebound double-double on her home court.

The win follows a 100-61 defeat of Canada and 113-53 drubbing of Mozambique, with the host nation on track to replicate their dominance of 2006.

BOOMERS FIND THEIR FORM

The Boomers have completed a perfect preliminary stage, thrashing Nigeria 97-55 in Cairns.

Australia took care of business in emphatic fashion, guard Jason Cadee finishing with an impressive stat line of 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

With Chris Goulding resting an injured knee, all 11 players got on the scoresheet for the Boomers, while Nigeria's Ike Diogu led all scorers with 19 points.

HOCKEYROOS AND NZ SCORELESS

The Hockeyroos have all but secured top spot in their pool after playing out a tense scoreless draw with fierce rivals New Zealand.

Led superbly by captain Stacey Michelsen, the Black Sticks had multiple opportunities to score in a dominant second half but failed to find the back of the net.

A New Zealand win would have booked a place in the semi-finals, however with a game in hand against hockey minnows Scotland on Tuesday, Australia are likely to leapfrog their trans-Tasman counterparts.

The world No.4 Black Sticks were under pressure early in the contest on Monday, with goalkeeper Sally Rutherford twice called on to save shots in an opening period dominated by the host nation.

New Zealand upped their game in an evenly contested second quarter, which began with Australia glovewoman Rachael Lynch coming up with a big foot save after a sizzling Michelsen run.

The Hockeyroos finished the half the stronger, but couldn't take advantage of two penalty corners and had a shot by Brooke Peris - arguably Australia's best - again denied by Rutherford.

The best chance of the night fell to New Zealand youngster Madison Doar when she found herself one-on-one with Lynch in the third period, but fired her shot just over the crossbar.