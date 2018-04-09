Eade fires back with Games gymnastics gold

An inspired Alexandra Eade has proved her doubters wrong with a gold medal in the floor event to close out a strong Commonwealth Games campaign for Australia's gymnasts.

The 20-year-old Victorian delivered a dazzling, high-energy routine to score 13.33 and edge out Welsh teenager Latalia Bevan (13.30) and Canada's Shallon Olsen (13.26) at Coomera Indoor Sports Centre on Monday.

It is Australia's second gymnastics gold at the Gold Coast Games following Chris Remkes' earlier victory in the men's vault.

Eade posted the third-best score in qualifying but her triumph came as a shock given it was her first major competition since having wrist surgery last year.

The procedure to shave down a bone spur sidelined her for three months and came at a time when she was already struggling for motivation and form.

"I wasn't training very hard - my mind just wasn't in it," Eade told AAP.

"I was focusing more on my (biomedical) studies because it was my first year of university. When I walked into nationals, I didn't have the numbers to back me up and I didn't hit many of my routines, which I was quite disappointed with.

"I had surgery in the second half of the year and I kind of just wanted to wrap my head around 'is this something that I really want to pursue?'."

Eade credits her family, who watched on with pride, for helping to keep her on track.

Her desire to stick it to her doubters also helped.

"Once you get an injury in gymnastics, people think 'oh she's probably done, she's not going to make it back'," Eade said.

"I kind of used that to drive me. I got a bit angry and fired up and I really wanted to show people 'look, I'm here to prove a point'."

Eade's triumph - the first gymnastics gold for Australia's women since the 2010 Delhi Games - threatened to hit a late snag with the Canadian team launching an inquiry into fourth-placed Ellie Black's score of 13.20.

All-around champion Black's score remained unchanged and Eade's victory was confirmed to rapturous applause from a sellout crowd.

Top-ranked English qualifier Taeja James succumbed to nerves to finish seventh, while Queensland's Georgia-Rose Brown was fifth.

Brown took the silver medal on the balance beam with English teenager Alice Kinsella claiming gold and defending champion Black struggling to a sixth-placed finish.

Georgia Godwin earlier won silver in the all-around final.