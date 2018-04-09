Longbottom back for embattled sevens

Australian speedster Maurice Longbottom has finally given the embattled men's sevens team some good news.

The pocket rocket was struck down by an ankle injury in February but on Monday confirmed he would be good to go on Saturday as the home side starts its Commonwealth Games campaign.

It is a much-needed boost for a side plugging massive gaps left by Lewis Holland (hamstring) and James Stannard (fractured skull).

Stannard was with his teammates and coaching staff when felled by an alleged one-punch attack outside a kebab shop in Sydney in the early hours of Good Friday.

Due to replace Holland as captain and chief playmaker, the retiring veteran's absence left Australia short on offensive stocks.

But a healthy Longbottom, who has made waves in his debut season, will provide some respite as the side looks to improve on bronze four years ago in Glasgow.

"It feels great to get back out on the paddock ... definitely, I think I'll be back 100 percent," Longbottom told media on Monday.

Longbottom played his part in the side's World Series win in Sydney earlier this year, with the Commonwealth Games and World Cup the squad's other goals this season.

"This is one of our top three goals and we want to win a gold on home soil," he said.

"It (our strategy) worked in Sydney and we're trusting it'll work again on the Gold Coast."

Stannard, who was hospitalised after the incident but since cleared of any long-term damage, has done his best to reintegrate with the group and is hopeful of watching from the stands on the Gold Coast.

"We just took it on the chin (when it happened)," Longbottom said of how the side is coping.

"It's good to have him back down here now, he's looking good."

Australia plays Samoa, Jamaica and England in Saturday's pool games, with only the pool's top side progressing to the semi-finals.