Kookaburra wanted to play Games on ice

If Tom Craig had his way, he would've been wielding his stick in PyeongChang rather than on the Gold Coast.

Kookaburra Tom Craig dreamed of playing ice hockey as a kid, but his mum had other ideas.

Craig and the rest of the Kookaburras will on Tuesday play their third pool match of the Commonwealth Games against Canada, where he spent part of his childhood yearning to step out on the ice.

"Dad's a doctor so he was over there doing some work. We travelled around, spent six months in Holland, tended to travel to places involved with hockey which we thought was cool," Craig tells AAP.

"It's the sport of Canada, so we enjoyed it. It looked cool and we were obsessed. When we came back to Australia, we wanted to play it but mum wouldn't let us."

The ice kit was deemed too expensive, so Tom and older brother Ben were told to try smacking the round ball instead of the puck before their mother decided whether to invest in the helmet.

But the pair quickly took to the astro turf, with both players going on to make their Kookaburras debuts in 2016 before Ben was de-selected at the start of this year.

"Growing up we had a goal out the back and a little turf, so we'd play against each other. We'd come in with bleeding and bruised shins, which mum loved," Tom says.

"It would've been cool to play together here but it is what it is and he's doing a whole lot of cool stuff and really enjoying it. He's here now supporting me."

Australia's final pool match will be a blockbuster against New Zealand on Wednesday.