Aussie sprinter adds to golden day for hosts

Australia have won more gold medals in athletics, gymnastics and lawn bowls in a massive day at the Commonwealth Games, as well as more in the pool.

O'HANLON WINS GOLD IN T38 100M

Para-athlete Evan O'Hanlon has won dozens of major sprint titles but on Monday got to celebrate with a first-ever lap of honour.

That's how thrilled he was at winning the T38 men's 100m Commonwealth Games title in front of a packed house at Carrara Stadium.

The moustachioed O'Hanlon got off to his customary flying start and had the race well in his keeping at the halfway mark.

He stumbled in the closing stages but momentum carried him across the line in 11.09 seconds before he completely lost his balance.

South Africans Dyan Buis (11.33) and Charl du Toit (11.35) took the minor medals and then convinced O'Hanlon to break the habit of a lifetime.

"I've never competed in front of a home crowd before and I've never done a lap of honour," he said.

"To get to do both of them at the same time is pretty amazing and to be able to go down and see my wife and seven-week-old daughter is pretty amazing too.

"I nearly didn't make 100m. I nearly won the 90. The 400 looks pretty daunting after you've just done 100m.

"I've never felt up to it before but the South African boys conned me into it in the end."

AUSSIE PAIR WIN GYMASTICS GOLD

Go big or go huge - it's Chris Remkes' favourite mantra and one the inspired 147cm pocket rocket lived out on Monday as he claimed the first of two Commonwealth Games gymnastics gold medals for the home nation.

Cheered on by a sellout crowd at Coomera Indoor Sports Centre, the 21-year-old posted an average score of 14.79 across his two routines in the individual vault to edge out English duo Courtney Tulloch (14.66) and top-ranked qualifier Dominick Cunningham (14.33).

It is the first men's vault gold for an Australian since Bret Hudson at the 1994 Games.

Melbourne's Alexandra Eade joined the party soon after, delivering a dazzling, high-energy routine to claim a surprise victory in the floor event ahead of Canadian vault champion Shallon Olsen and Welsh teenager Latalia Bevan.

"I was (qualified) equal-third, and I thought 'oh maybe I'll get fourth, that'll be a bit annoying' ... to walk away with gold, I can't even describe it," the 20-year-old said.

Ranked third in qualifying, Remkes showed poise under pressure to nail both vaults.

The South Australian has practised mindfulness as part of his training and was spurred on by the mental image of standing atop the podium.

"I was visualising trying to land my vaults and stick it if possible but going up on the podium (as well), absolutely," he said.

"It's just an unreal feeling. All my preparation, all my hard work led to this."

AUSSIE WOMEN TRIUMPH IN LAWN BOWLS

Australia's women's fours lawn bowls team has won Commonwealth Games gold, beating South Africa in the final 18-16.

The home side picked up nine straight points at one stage in the match and while South Africa were able to recover it was only briefly.

The win by Kelsey Cottrell, Carla Krizanic, Rebecca van Asch and Natasha Scott is the first by any Australian team or individual lawn bowler at a Commonwealth Games since 2006.

Australia started well but South Africa scored seven straight points in three ends to come back from a 9-3 deficit to lead 10-9.

Finally, Australia scored three in the 10th end to take a 12-10 lead and wrest back control.

That broke the back of South Africa, who were outclassed despite scoring four points in the final end to make the score respectable.

WONDERFUL SILVER FOR 23-YEAR-OLD AUSSIE

Georgia-Rose Brown has continued a solid Commonwealth Games campaign for Australia's gymnasts, winning the silver medal in the individual balance beam.

Brown barely put a foot wrong, scoring 13.06 to take second place behind English teenager Alice Kinsella (13.70) at Coomera Indoor Sports Centre on Monday.

England's Kelly Simm (13.03) took the bronze, while Canada's defending champion Ellie Black had a rare off day and finished sixth.

AUSSIE MUM PICKS UP WEIGHTLIFTING SILVER

Australian weightlifter Kaitlyn Fassina has won silver in the women's 90kg category at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

The 27-year-old Tasmanian debutant led the field at the halfway point following a top snatch of 104kg, after Fijian favourite Eileen Cikamatana twice failed at 107kg.

But Cikamatana stepped up in the clean and jerk, trumping Fassina's 128kg in her first lift to knock the Aussie out of contention.

INCREDIBLE UPSET IN BOXING QUARTERS

Australian boxer Caitlin Parker has kept her gold medal dreams alive with a stunning upset of Englishwoman Natasha Gale in their Commonwealth Games quarter-final on Monday.

Parker out-hustled Gale, a former European champion and gold medal favourite, in a fierce contest before advancing into the semi-finals by unanimous decision.

Her victory means she will at least net a bronze medal, but can progress to a gold medal fight should she beat Nigerian Millicent Agboegbulem in the final four.

MORE: Parker reveals inspiring message from Adam Gilchrist

SURPRISE SILVER FOR AUSSIE SHOOTER

Australian shooter Kerry Bell has claimed silver in the men's 10m air pistol on his Commonwealth Games debut.

Bell, 47, only fired a gun for the first time six years ago but edged out a host of well-credentialed opponents to reach the podium behind only Indian star Jitu Rai at the Belmont Shooting Complex.

Fellow Australian, defending Commonwealth champion Daniel Repacholi, finished fourth.

HOUGH'S BRILLIANT HURDLE RESULT

Australian Nick Hough was thrilled to make a mockery of the rankings and claim a spot in the 110m hurdles final.

Ranked 12th overall in a strong field, Hough clocked a season's best of 13.46, finishing third in his heat to move automatically to the gold-medal race on Tuesday night.

"The real goal for me was to make the final," he said.

"I'm happy and now I'd like to put the icing on the cake."

Brandon Starc advanced to the men's high jump final from Monday's qualifying round, but fellow Australian Joel Baden was eliminated.

MIXED BAG FOR 400M RUNNERS

Australians Anneliese Rubie and Morgan Mitchell have taken contrasting paths into the semi-finals of the women's 400m at the Commonwealth Games.

Rubie looked very impressive in crossing the line second in her round-one heat in 52.32 seconds on Monday and was then promoted to first place when Nigerian Patience George was disqualified.

Mitchell was fifth in her heat in 52.81, but the time eventually proved good enough to earn her a spot in Tuesday's semis.

The occasion on Monday got the better of 17-year-old Australian Bendere Oboya, who trailed home sixth in her 400m heat in 55.62, the best part of four seconds outside the PB she set in the same stadium in February.

Jamaican Stephenie McPherson was the fastest qualifier in 50.80.

TEENAGE SHOOTER IMPRESSES BUT MISSES MEDAL

Australian teenager Victoria Rossiter has missed out on a Commonwealth Games medal as Asian shooting dominance continued at the Belmont Shooting Complex.

Rossiter, 16, was eliminated in a thrilling final of the women's 10m air rifle, finishing seventh overall.

Singaporean whiz Martina Lindsay Veloso won gold but had to do it in a sudden-death shoot-off with India's Mehulu Ghosh, who tied things up with an incredible 10.9 effort in her final regulation shot.