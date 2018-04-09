Gilly text inspires Parker's medal chase

A pre-fight text from cricket great Adam Gilchrist has inspired Australian boxer Caitlin Parker to move within sight of a dream Commonwealth Games gold medal.

Parker guaranteed herself at least bronze on the Gold Coast after upsetting favourite and former European champion Natasha Gale in their 75kg quarter-final on Monday.

She later revealed a message from the former Australian Test wicketkeeper, who is one of her mentors, had her fired up in the ring.

"Congrats on making the Australian team and wishing you all the best for a great Games. We'll be watching with lots of pride and you'll do great. Trust your training, Gilly," the text read.

Parker, who also hails from Western Australia, said Gilchrist and boxing champion Danny Green have been particularly beneficial to have in her corner.

"(Gilchrist was) my mentor for the Sports Australia Hall of Fame scholarship program in 2015. We'd meet up a couple of times and see how I was going, giving me advice that I've needed," she said.

"He'd always give me a call or message before my fights. He's been really good for me."

Despite giving up almost eight years and six centimetres to her English counterpart, the 21-year-old Parker out-hustled and outsmarted her highly-rated opponent.

In the middle of the second round, Gale was penalised a point for grappling.

"My neck was getting pulled back constantly. It didn't stop me or how I was going. I had a plan there and it turned out well. I knew that she would probably be one of the toughest in my division," she said.

Parker can progress to a gold medal fight if she beats Nigerian Millicent Agboegbulem in Friday night's semi-final.

Meanwhile, fellow Australian Clay Waterman, 21, advanced to the quarter-finals in the 81kg division after edging Scottish fighter Sean Lazzarini by split decision 4-1.

The only other local hope on day five was southpaw Harry Garside, who will get another go after beating Tryagain Ndevelo of Namibia by unanimous decision to also go through to the final eight in the 60kg division.