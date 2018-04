Australian teenager Victoria Rossiter has missed out on a Commonwealth Games medal as Asian shooting dominance continued at the Belmont Shooting Complex.

Rossiter, 16, was eliminated in a thrilling final of the women's 10m air rifle, finishing seventh overall.

Singaporean whiz Martina Lindsay Veloso won gold but had to do it in a sudden-death shoot-off with India's Mehulu Ghosh, who tied things up with an incredible 10.9 effort in her final regulation shot.