Scary scenes as another weightlifter collapses on stage

There has been another scary collapse during the weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games.

Barbadian Ivorn McKnee was competing in the final of the 105kg class when his clean and jerk attempt went all wrong.

He got the bar to his shoulders but looked in trouble straight away, dropping it and falling to the ground.

He was seen to by medical staff but was able to walk off the stage himself.

He was also back on stage minutes later to attempt another lift.

It is not the first such incident at this Games with Welsh weightlifter Joshua Perry collapsing due to a lack of oxygen on Sunday.

Perry seemingly had the bar improperly positioned on the top of his chest, cutting off oxygen supply to his head.

The dazed weightlifter dropped his weight to the floor, before quickly collapsing in a heap.

Luckily he had the best medical attention, and also a curtain to give him privacy in the vulnerable moment.

Perry was able to walk from the stage without any further injury.