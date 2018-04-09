News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
How 'p****d off' Chalmers proved critics wrong
How 'p****d off' Chalmers proved critics wrong

Scary scenes as another weightlifter collapses on stage

7Sport /

There has been another scary collapse during the weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games.

England defeats New Zealand for first time in Commonwealth Games netball
1:20

England scores historic netball win over NZ
Young fan lights up Comm Games
0:36

Young fan lights up Comm Games
0411_0500_nat_commgamesSPORT
0:54

Mitch Larkin makes gold medal history
0411_0500_nat_commonwealthgames
4:42

Australia's Games gold domination
Men's relay team wins Australia's 28th gold
0:20

Chalmers storms home for incredible relay win
Bronte's incredible swim secures relay gold
0:33

Bronte's incredible swim secures relay gold
Rubie Tuesday! Aussie qualifies for 400m final | Athletics | Gold Coast 2018
1:17

Rubie Tuesday! Aussie qualifies for 400m final
Kurt Fearney gets silver in track swansong
1:12

Kurt Fearnley gets silver in track swansong
Larkin wins his fourth gold of the Games
0:59

Larkin wins his fourth gold of the Games
Seebohm scores gold in 50m backstroke
0:41

Seebohm scores gold in 50m backstroke
Nick Hough gets bronze in 110m hurdles
1:27

Nick Hough gets bronze in 110m hurdles
Titmus wins her second gold medal
0:29

Titmus wins her second gold medal
 

Barbadian Ivorn McKnee was competing in the final of the 105kg class when his clean and jerk attempt went all wrong.

He got the bar to his shoulders but looked in trouble straight away, dropping it and falling to the ground.

He was seen to by medical staff but was able to walk off the stage himself.

McKnee collapsed after during a lift on the Gold Coast. Pic: Getty

He was also back on stage minutes later to attempt another lift.

It is not the first such incident at this Games with Welsh weightlifter Joshua Perry collapsing due to a lack of oxygen on Sunday.

Perry seemingly had the bar improperly positioned on the top of his chest, cutting off oxygen supply to his head.

The dazed weightlifter dropped his weight to the floor, before quickly collapsing in a heap.

Luckily he had the best medical attention, and also a curtain to give him privacy in the vulnerable moment.

Perry was able to walk from the stage without any further injury.

Back To Top