Larkin defends Seebohm over media criticism

Mitch Larkin has defended his partner Emily Seebohm, saying she's no "cry baby" after blaming media for sapping her confidence at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games,.

But Australian head coach Jacco Verhaeren has delivered a blunt warning to Seebohm: "stop reading newspapers".

Seebohm complained media had been 'downgrading her achievement' after being pipped for 100m backstroke gold by 0.03 seconds by Canada's world record holder Kylie Masse.

Seebohm said she'd been made to feel her silver medal "wasn't good enough".

Her partner Larkin revealed it was a pool-side comment by a TV reporter on the morning of her 200m backstroke heats that riled Seebohm.

Seebohm was rattled when reminded she failed to win an unprecedented third-straight 100m backstroke Commonwealth title earlier in the meet.

"She then made a comment to you guys (print media) later about it and now there is stuff about her being a cry baby (on social media)," Larkin said on Monday.

"She is anything but that. She is one of the toughest. You just have to see her medal cabinet at home to know how good a swimmer she is."

World champion Seebohm blamed the media for throwing her off her game, relegating her to 200m backstroke bronze on Sunday night.

But Larkin backed his partner to hit back in her remaining events, the 50m backstroke – she was quickest qualifier into the semi-finals in Monday morning heats – and Tuesday night's 4x100m medley relay.

"She's okay but it's tough," he said.

But Verhaeren had no time for Seebohm's media complaint.

"I don't think whatever you guys broadcast or write down should affect any performance," he said.

"If you can't handle that, stop reading newspapers."

Larkin was second-fastest qualifier for Monday night's 200m backstroke final to also feature fellow Aussies Brad Woodward (third fastest) and Josh Beaver (fifth).

Australia's Laura Taylor was second-quickest into the 200m butterfly final with teammate Emma McKeon (fourth) and Brianna Throssell (fifth) also into Monday night's medal race.

In the men's 50m heats, Cameron McEvoy was the quickest Australian, followed by James Roberts and James Magnussen. They all cruised into Monday night semi-finals.

