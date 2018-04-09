True to herself, Hubbard beaten by injury

There's no question Laurel Hubbard is true to herself. Being true to sport as well has cost her a certain, and controversial, gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.

The transgender weightlifter couldn't have possibly been more true to herself than she was five years ago when she began her transition.

And it's obviously a trait she also holds dear in her chosen pursuit.

Head and shoulders above the competition in the over 90kg women's division, it was clear Hubbard was heading for gold on Monday when she lifted 120kg with her first lift in the snatch, seven kilos more than her closest rival.

The New Zealander failed at 127kg and then, without any need to, she made a bold bid at a Commonwealth record of 132kg, dropped the bar behind her back and injured ligaments in her elbow, forcing her out of the event.

Regrets are not her thing.

"I have no regrets about the attempts that I made, because I believe to be true to sport you really have to try to be the best you can," she said.

Hubbard, 40, came to the Gold Coast as one of the most divisive figures of the Games.

Australian weightlifting federation chief Mike Keelan said Hubbard had a physical advantage over female-born athletes and her entry devalued the sport, while Samoa's coach Jerry Wallwork said "a man is a man and a woman is a woman".

But Hubbard had passed all international tests and the Commonwealth Games Federation found "no moral, ethical or legal basis" to keep her out of the Games.

The world championships silver medallist says she's no different to any other female weightlifter and never dwells on the debate.

She remains focused on doing what she needs to do for her.

"You have to be true to yourself and in this case that's what I've done," she said.

Standing 185cm tall and weighing in at 142kg, she looked a little bashful as she made her way on stage for her first lift, after all but one of her opponents had already completed their three lifts.

She admits she was anxious about what sort of reception she'd receive but was heartened by a warm and welcoming ovation from the Gold Coast crowd.

"The crowd was magnificent, I felt like a big embrace and I wanted to give them the best I can do," she said.

"My only real regret today is that I was unable to show them.

"They were absolutely fantastic, so a real credit to the Australian people and the broader sporting community."

But the issue of transgender athletes is certainly not closed for Commonwealth Games bosses.

CGF chief executive David Grevemberg said while Hubbard is eligible to compete under international weightlifting guidelines, it is clearly an issue that needs further discussion.

"This is something that members have expressed various opinions on and it's something that the weightlifting community needs to come together and have some robust debate, discussion, on," Mr Grevemberg said.