Aussie shooter Bell wins air pistol silver

Australian shooter Kerry Bell has claimed silver in the men's 10m air pistol on his Commonwealth Games debut.

Bell, 47, only fired a gun for the first time six years ago after following a friend to a range to keep them company.

But he edged out a host of well-credentialed opponents to reach the podium behind only Indian star Jitu Rai at the Belmont Shooting Complex.

Originally from New Zealand, the Sydney-based mechanic could have won it with his final shot but was unable to haul back the one-point lead of Rai, who also won gold at Glasgow in the 50m pistol.

Fellow Australian, defending Commonwealth champion Daniel Repacholi, finished fourth.

"It's just so unexpected," Bell said.

"There's really world-class shooters out there. To be in amongst it is an honour."