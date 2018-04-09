News

England's Greene out of Games with injury

Wales 400 metres hurdler Dai Greene has been forced to pull out of the Commonwealth Games with a hamstring injury.

The former world, European and Commonwealth champion suffered a grade one muscle tear during training and will not be able to start the 400m hurdles heats on Tuesday.

"I'm really disappointed to miss out on what would have been my fourth Commonwealth Games," said Greene.

It would have been Greene's fourth Commonwealth Games, and he'll remain on the Gold Coast to support back his Wales team-mates.

