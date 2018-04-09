Bronte upsets Cate to take 100m gold

Cate Campbell's pain has a sweet taste to it this time after little sister Bronte upstaged her to take gold in the 100m freestyle at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Christopher Remkes (r) reacts after winning the men's vault final during the artistic gymnastics.

Cate was seeking some sort of atonement for her Rio Olympic "choke" but had to settle for silver as Bronte hauled her in over the last 10 metres at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre on Monday night.

"That was incredibly surprising. I don't know how that happened but I am glad it did," Bronte said.

Gracious Cate was at least content the gold went to the family, and Australia.

"I am so thrilled for Bronte to get a massive win in front of a home crowd. It is never easy being the second Campbell and she is number one now and I am thrilled for her," she said.

"It makes the pain of coming second just that little bit sweeter when the number one is next to a Campbell."

Their gold and silver continued Australia's command of the pool which was underlined again on Monday night with two more cleansweeps of medals, led by Mitch Larkin and Ariarne Titmus.

Larkin led an Australian 1-2-3 in the 200m backstroke to become the first swimmer to win all three finals in the stroke at one Commonwealth Games, adding to his earlier triumphs in the 50m and 100m events.

Titmus, 17, blitzed the field in the 800m to secure gold ahead of compatriots Jessica Ashwood and Kiah Mleverton.

Australian gymnasts peeked out from behind swimming's shadow on Monday with two gold medals, while the lawn bowlers won their first since 2006.

Eight gold on Monday takes Australia to a total of 39 to pull away at the top of the medal table after five days of competition from England which has 22.

Pocket rocket Chris Remkes won the men's individual vault at the gymnastics, overtaking English pair Courtney Tulloch and top-ranked Dominick Cunningham after qualifying for the final in third place.

The 147cm Remkes showed poise under pressure with the help of a sellout crowd at Coomera Indoor Sports Centre, to execute both vaults.

Alexandra Eade joined the party soon after, delivering a dazzling, high-energy routine to claim a surprise victory in the floor event ahead of Canadian vault champion Shallon Olsen.

"I was equal-third, and I thought 'oh maybe I'll get fourth, that'll be a bit annoying' ... to walk away with gold, I can't even describe it," the 20-year-old said.

The bowlers broke a long Australian drought in the sport with the first Commonwealth gold since the Melbourne Games.

Kelsey Cottrell, Carla Krizanic, Rebecca van Asch and Natasha Scott were in control for most of the gold medal contest but had to fend off a mid-match charge from South Africa to win 18-16.

"It got pretty even there but we showed the fight that we do have and we came back and we hit the front," Scott said.

Para-athlete Evan O'Hanlon won gold in the T38 men's 100m.

Shooter Kerry Bell claimed silver in the men's 10m air pistol on his Commonwealth Games debut, while another debutante Kaitlyn Fassina took silver in the women's 90kg weightlifting.

Australia's netballers continue their powerful form, falling just short of their record score, thumping Fiji 108-23 in their pool match, while the women's basketballers thumped England 118-55.