How Chalmers plans to bounce back from 100m loss

Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers admits he will have to "re-set my mind" ahead of his final event at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games after a shock 100m freestyle loss.

But the 19-year-old has made up his mind about the 200m freestyle, saying he will take his new event seriously ahead of Tokyo 2020 after bouncing back to chime into Australia's 4x200m relay win on Sunday night.

Rio gold medallist Chalmers had to settle for silver in the blue riband 100m final on Sunday night after he dead-heated with South African great Chad le Clos, behind Scotland's Duncan Scott who produced a boilover.

Chalmers' confidence did not look like it had taken a hit after he backed up to help fellow Rio champion Mack Horton, Alex Graham and rookie Elijah Winnington claim 4x200m gold in a Games record seven minutes 05.97 seconds.

But he conceded he would have to regroup ahead of his Games finale, Tuesday night's 4x100m medley relay final.

"There is nothing I can do about now. It is something I have to move on from and re-set my mind heading into the medley relay," he said.

"But I have no regrets. I am happy with that time. It is faster than what I went at (last month's) trials - I can't ask for anything more."

Chalmers won 200m freestyle gold on Friday night but it took the relay win to convince him he should keep the event at major meets, starting with August's Pan Pacs in Tokyo.

"It is an event that really excites me," he said.

"We have a few months to Pan Pacs. The 200m is something I definitely want to keep working on until then.

"It has been a tough few days for me backing up races but to win here with the relay boys are great signs heading into Tokyo."

Chalmers revealed he was battling a head cold and nursing a sore back for the last six months but didn't want to make any excuses after his 100m loss.