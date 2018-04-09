Hilarious Aussie twist behind Malta's bronze bowls team

Most teenagers don't want to stand out at anything, except maybe sport.

But that's not really the case if the sport you are playing is daggy lawn bowls.

So it was for Rebecca and Connie-Leigh Rixon growing up in Queensland.

They became very good at lawn bowls but swore their mum Rosemaree to secrecy.

"At school, all the accolades that they won, they didn't want it publicised," Rosemaree said.

"So they didn't want their friends to know how well they were doing. If I was to let their sports co-ordinator know and it went in the newsletter or they got called up on stage for a presentation, they would get the s***s with me."

But they'll be standing out now – all three Rixons were on the Malta team that won the women's fours bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast on Monday, a 17-8 victory over Canada.

Along with skip Sharon Callus, a Victorian, they were in tears after the match as the enormity of their achievement sank in.

"You dream of it happening; in your mind you're dreaming of what it feels like to step out in front of your countrymen and be presented with a medal like this," Rosemaree said.

And that's not even the end of it for 17-year-old Rebecca and 20-year-old Connie-Leigh as they back up for a second round women's pairs encounter with England on Tuesday after a 29-9 first up victory over Niue earlier on Monday.

Rebecca said she relishes the hard work and wants a chance at a second medal.

"We're actually in school holidays. A lot of people in my grade know that I'm competing at the Comm Games and it's nice to show that someone at the age of 17 can come here and work their hardest and get one of these medals," she said.

But when asked whether she would take the medal to school to show her friends, she covered it protectively with her hand.

"I don't think so, I think it's too precious to have their hands on it," she laughed.

