Aussie Campbell wins 50m 'fly gold

Australia's Cate Campbell has won the gold medal in the 50m butterfly at the Commonwealth Games.

Campbell's victory in 25.59 seconds came in an Australian medal sweep of Sunday night's final with Holly Barratt claiming silver and Madeline Groves the bronze.

She now has three gold medals at the Gold Coast Games, following her success in the 50m freestyle and 4x100m freestyle relay.

Campbell only added the butterfly event to her pet freestyle races after success at the national selection trials.

She swam the discipline as a teen but gave it up because of neck and shoulder injuries so she could focus on freestyle.

Campbell has the chance to add two more golds in her favoured 100m freestyle, which she's the fastest qualifier for Monday night's final, and the 4x100m medley relay.