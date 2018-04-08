Glaetzer rebounds with time trial gold

Matthew Glaetzer has vowed to be more "ruthless" in the future after recovering from a harsh lesson at the Commonwealth Games with gold in the time trial.

Dusting himself off from a shock early exit in Saturday's sprint, Glaetzer clocked a Games record 59.340 seconds in the 1000m dash to earn a second gold medal at Brisbane's Anna Meares Velodrome.

Already the fastest man at sea level over the distance, the South Australian went even quicker to thump New Zealand's silver medallist Edward Dawkins by more than half a second.

Glaetzer made a terrible tactical error the previous day in the sprint - his pet event - bombing out in the round of 16 to the slowest qualifier one month after being crowned world champion in the event.

He earned widespread praise for immediately fronting up to that mistake, though, and 24 hours later took out his frustrations in his final event.

"I got a bit complacent to some degree with wanting to go through the first round with minimum effort and that's always dangerous," he said.

"Sure enough, I got caught out.

"The big lesson is that I'm fast and I've got to use the speed.

"It's a huge learning curve. It's not the place you want to learn that lesson at these Games but I did, I had to accept that.

"I'm going to all the better for it."

Glaetzer was left a shattered man after his error but told himself to have a "cup of concrete and harden up" to win the 'kilo' time trial for his country.

Hauling his muscular frame forward from a standing start, he bettered the 59.759 seconds that won him the same event in February's national titles, held at the same venue.

"To be honest I looked up and saw the time and I was like, 'oh, I wanted to go quicker than that'," he said.

"I'm happy with that, home crowd behind me, bouncing back after a disappointing day."