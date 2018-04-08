Relay record caps off golden Aussie night

Sunday proved to be an incredible night in the pool for Australia's swimmers as gold, silver and bronze medals went the way of the Commonwealth Games host nation.

NEW COMM GAMES RECORD IN 4x200M FREESTYLE RELAY

Australia has won the gold medal in the men's 4x200m freestyle relay.

The Australian quartet of Alex Graham, Kyle Chalmers, Elijah Winnington and Mack Horton triumphed in Sunday night's final ahead of England and Scotland.

Chalmers now has three gold and one silver medal at the Gold Coast Games following victories in the 200m freestyle, 4x100m freestyle relay and his dead-heat for second in the 100m freestyle earlier on Sunday night.

And the victory continues Australia's domination of the relay races at the Gold Coast Games – the host nation has claimed gold in all four so far.

In Sunday night's medal race, Graham gave Australia a flying start and held the lead after his opening leg.

The locals were never challenged thereafter to give Australia's swim team 16 gold medals at the Games.

CLEAN SWEEP IN WOMEN'S 50M BUTTERFLY

Australia's Cate Campbell has won the gold medal in the 50m butterfly.

Campbell's victory in 25.59 seconds came in an Australian medal sweep of Sunday night's final with Holly Barratt claiming silver and Madeline Groves the bronze.

She now has three gold medals at the Gold Coast Games, following her success in the 50m freestyle and 4x100m freestyle relay.

Campbell only added the butterfly event to her pet freestyle races after success at the national selection trials.

She swam the discipline as a teen but gave it up because of neck and shoulder injuries so she could focus on freestyle.

Campbell has the chance to add two more golds in her favoured 100m freestyle, which she's the fastest qualifier for Monday night's final, and the 4x100m medley relay.

CLEAN SWEEP IN MEN'S 50M BACKSTROKE

Australia's Mitch Larkin has won the gold medal in the men's 50m backstroke.

Larkin's triumph came in an Australian medal trifecta – Ben Treffers won silver and Zac Incerti took the bronze.

The win delivers Larkin a second gold medal of the Gold Coast Games following his success in the 100m backstroke.

The 24-year-old Queenslander won on Sunday night in a time of 24.68 seconds with Treffers clocking 24.84 and Incerti 25.06.

CHALMERS NABS SILVER IN OLYMPIC CHAMPIONSHIP RACE

Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers has finished in a dead heat for silver in a fast 100m freestyle final at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

The slowest man off the blocks, Chalmers touched the wall in 48.15 to tie with South Africa's Chad Le Clos as Scottish swimmer Duncan Scott took a mighty gold in 48.02.

"I can't complain, I guess," Chalmers told Channel 7.

"It's faster than what I went in trials and Duncan had a good swim tonight so what can you do?"

Chalmers declared he wasn't tired from his program but was managing a head cold, in addition to receiving treatment for a lingering sore back.

"Not so much fatigue, I've got a bit of a head cold so that's probably the biggest thing I'm dealing with," he said.

"But you can't use that as an excuse either, I just wasn't fast enough on the night."

Cameron McEvoy, who contrasted Chalmers to be fastest off the blocks, finished fourth in 48.44, while Jack Cartwright was sixth in 48.62.

SEEBOHM MISSES OUT TO CANADIANS

Emily Seebohm has won bronze in the 200m backstroke final after failing to overhaul Canada's Kylie Masse and Taylor Ruck.

The 25-year-old finished in 2:06.82 from lane two, with Masse setting a new Commonwealth Games record of 2:05.98 in lane four.

"They're definitely putting more pressure on me in that front end," Seebohm told Channel 7.

"I thought I gave enough but not quite there ... I gave it all I got because I didn't know what was happening in the middle of the pool."

The bronze was Seebohm's 13th medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Of the other Australians in the race, Kaylee McKeown, just 16 years of age, finished fourth in 2:07.86, while Hayley Baker took sixth in 2:11.28.

CATE SETS RECORD IN QUALIFYING, AUSSIES PROGRESS

Cate Campbell has broken her own Commonwealth Games record in the 100m freestyle semi-finals, winning in 52.64 to lower her Glasgow mark by 0.04 of a second.

Bronte Campbell finished second in 53.46, while Australia's Shayna Jack (53.58) was second to Canada's Taylor Ruck (53.05) in the other semi.

Cate joked that she wished she didn't set a new record, because now a drug test awaits for a fourth consecutive night – but it will come after her 50m butterfly final later on Sunday.

AUNGLES TAKES OUT SM8 GOLD

Australian para-swimmer Jesse Aungles has won the gold medal in the men's 200m SM8 individual medley at the Commonwealth Games.

Fellow Australian Blake Cochrane claimed the silver medal.

Aungles, a 22-year-old from Adelaide, won silver in the event at the Glasgow Games four years ago.

INCREDIBLE FINISH IN THE S9 100M FREESTYLE

Australian para-swimmer Lakeisha Patterson has won the gold medal in the women's S9 100m freestyle at the Commonwealth Games.

Patterson's teammate Ellie Cole claimed the bronze medal in a stunning conclusion that saw England's Alice Tai take silver, finishing 0.05 behind Patterson.

Another Australian, Emily Beecroft, finished fourth.

with AAP