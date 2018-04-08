Transport mayhem outside Games stadium

Commonwealth Games spectators are again seething due to transport dramas which have plagued departures from the first athletics session at Carrara Stadium.

Queues for buses were labelled "atrocious" at the end of Sunday's action, watched by a near-capacity crowd at the 35,000 Carrara Stadium.

Many fans resorted to walking two kilometres to the Nerang train station as there were not enough shuttle buses to cope with the amount of exiting fans.

One elderly spectator told AAP she and her husband had opted to walk the two kilometres due to the overcrowding and lengthy delay.

"They were telling us to stay in our seats (in the stadium) but why would we want to stay when nothing is happening?," she said.

Many of the crowd had used a park and ride at Yatala to attend the four-hour session.

But several were stranded when they attempted to the leave the stadium early as they sought transfers back to their cars parked over 37kms away.

"Games transport problems. Stranded at Carrara for Yatala ParknRide. No buses until all events finish. Never told that! Poor show," one person said on Twitter.

Another spectator told AAP the organisers "can't organise a piss-up in a brewery".

"It was so bad we don't know if we'd want to go again," said the man who has tickets to three more sessions at the athletics.

The Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation (GOLDOC) attributed spectators leaving early from the Carrara precinct for the "additional demand for shuttles".

"The official finish time for the athletics was 6pm, and all spectators were cleared from the venue by approximately 7pm," they said in a statement.

It's the second time the biggest venue for the Commonwealth Games has faced transport issues.

At Wednesday's opening ceremony 5000 people had to wait up to two hours to get buses from a Broadbeach hub to the stadium while thousands waited hours to get home following the event.

Following Wednesday's delays, GOLDOC chief executive Mark Peters said there would be further issues.

"If anyone thinks we're going to be perfect, then you're a lunatic," Peters said.