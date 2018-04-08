No gold for Whitlock in gymnastics finals

Max Whitlock's Commonwealth Games campaign was far from perfect but the English gymnastics star hopes it will spur him on to more Olympic success.

England's Max Whitlock failed to snare a gymnastics individual gold at the Commonwealth Games.

Whitlock will depart the Gold Coast with a team gold medal but no individual crowns after a tough day in the apparatus finals.

Winner of the floor and pommel horse events at the Rio Olympics, Whitlock fell short in both disciplines on Sunday.

An uncharacteristically shaky performance landed him in sixth place on the floor, while Northern Ireland's Rhys McClenaghan dramatically edged him out on the pommel horse.

The pair each posted scores of 15.10 but 18-year-old McClenaghan's superior execution put him in first place.

While disappointed with his performance, Whitlock said he remained determined to improve ahead of the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

"You can't have a perfect competition every time," he said.

"Hopefully I'll learn a lot and get a lot of fight back in me. It may be what I needed to really push me and make sure this doesn't happen again."

Whitlock opted not to defend the all-around title he won at the Glasgow Games in 2014 and the 25-year-old admitted that staying motivated was a challenge.

"I've had to look at things. I keep it the same as much as I can but it's very hard," he said.

"It's easier to chase. This is why I look up to guys like Usain Bolt ... because it's easy to chase but it's very hard to maintain."