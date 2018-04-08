Breen misses final but wins health battle

Less than a week ago Australian 100m record-holder Melissa Breen was seriously considering pulling out of the Commonwealth Games.

Melissa Breen says her disrupted Games preparation has left her well short of her best.

Sciatic nerve pain had taken its toll over the past three months and the medication that stopped it made her depressed, drowsy and not sharp enough to train.

"I thought about not doing the 100 and just doing the relay," Breen told AAP.

"Because I tried to ween off the medication about a month ago and it went really badly, the nerve pain came back and I was running terribly.

"Last weekend I decided to ween off again to give myself a chance and was leaving it up to fate - if I felt all right I'd run."

Breen did run at Carrara Stadium on Sunday and managed it pain-free.

Her semi-final time of 11.76 seconds was well off the pace for the gold-medal race but the 27-year-old Canberran said she couldn't have asked for much more.

"Yes it's not a PB and yes it's not breaking the Australian record but it took 20 years for someone to do it and I'll be working hard to try and re-break my own," she said.

"I'm taking it for what it's worth.

Breen will also lead the 4x100m relay team in the absence of injured star Sally Pearson on Saturday before taking time to get her health and career back on track.

"The next thing I'm really focused on is trying to get to Tokyo ... and getting back to my PB shape and breaking that Aussie record again," she said.

"They're the only two things left I really want to try and do."