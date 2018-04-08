'I'm in shock': English basketballers' sweet Comm Games proposal

News

Ian Parker
AAP /

English basketballers Jamell Anderson and Georgia Jones are engaged to be married after a courtside proposal at the Commonwealth Games.

With the help of teammates, Anderson surprised his now fiancee moments after England's 81-54 victory over Cameroon, a win that was enough to put them into Round 2 of the competition in Townsville.

The squad gathered in a post-game huddle while Jones watched on, having earlier contributed nine points to a 78-51 win over Mozambique.

However as they broke Anderson was waiting on bended knee.

Surprise! Pic: Getty

"I only told them just now," 27-year-old Anderson said of getting his teammates involved.

"They initiated the plan really well, so that went perfectly.

"It's been on my mind for a while, so now I can just play basketball."

Brilliant! Pic: Getty

Anderson plays club basketball for Polideportivo La Roda in Spain while Jones, 28, plays for Manchester Mystics in the Women's British Basketball League.

"I had absolutely no idea," she said.

"He told me I was just getting a picture taken. I'm just in shock."

