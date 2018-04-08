Aussies in Action on April 9

Commonwealth Games schedule for Monday, April 9:
Athletics - Track & Field (Carrara Stadium)
10:05 - Kyle Cranston: men's decathlon 100m heat 1.
10:12 - Cedric Dubler: men's decathlon 100m heat 2.
10:20 - Brandon Starc, Joel Baden: men's high jump qualifying rounds.
10:44 - Bendere Oboya: women's 400m heat 3.
10:50 - Cedric Dubler, Kyle Cranston: men's decathlon long jump group A.
10:51 - Anneliese Rubie: women's 400m heat 4.
10:59 - Morgan Mitchell: women's 400m heat 5.
11:30 - Nicholas Hough: men's 110m hurdles heat 1.
12:00 - Jake Lappin, Sam Rizzo: men's T54 1500m heat 1.
12:05 - Cedric Dubler, Kyle Cranston: men's decathlon shot put group A.
12:10 - Kurt Fearnley: men's T54 1500m heat 2.
19:00 - Cedric Dubler, Kyle Cranston: men's decathlon high jump group A.
19:10 - Evan O'Hanlon, Samuel Walker: men's T38 100m final.
19:25 - Georgia Griffith: women's 1500m heat 1.
19:35 - Linden Hall, Zoe Buckman: women's 1500m heat 2.
19:56 - Steven Solomon: men's 400m semi-final 1.
20:25 - Damien Birkinhead: men's shot put final.
20:35 - Celia Sullohern, Eloise Wellings, Madeline Hills: women's 10,000m final.
21:25 - Kyle Cranston: men's decathlon 400m group A heat 1.
21:32: Cedric Dubler: men's decathlon 400m group A heat 2.
Basketball (Cairns Convention Centre)
21:00 - Australia v Nigeria: men's preliminary round pool A.
Basketball (Townsville Entertainment and Convention Centre)
17:30 - Australia v England: women's preliminary round pool A.
Beach Volleyball (Coolangatta Beachfront)
19:30 - Australia (Christopher McHugh, Damien Schumann) v Trindidad & Tobago: men's preliminary pool A.
Boxing (Oxenford Studios)
12:17 - Caitlin Parker: women's 75kg quarter-final 2.
14:32 - Clay Waterman: men's 81kg round of 16.
19:47 - Harry Garside: men's 60kg round of 16.
Gymnastics - Artistic (Coomera Indoor Sports Centre)
14:33 - Christopher Remkes: men's vault final.
15:23 - Emily Whitehead, Georgia-Rose Brown: women's balance beam final.
16:49 - Georgia-Rose Brown, Alexandra Eade: women's floor exercise final.
16:49 - Michael Tone: men's horizontal bar final.
Hockey (Gold Coast Hockey Centre)
21:30 - Australia v New Zealand: women's preliminary pool B.
Lawn Bowls (Broadbeach Bowls Club)
09:00 - Australia (Karen Murphy, Kelsey Cottrell) v Zambia: women's pairs section D, round 1, match 2.
12:15 - Aaron Wilson v Taiki Paniani (Cook Islands): men's singles section D, round 1, match 1.
12:15 - Australia (Kelsey Cottrell, Carla Krizanic, Natasha Scott, Rebecca Van Asch) v South Africa: women's fours gold medal match.
12:15 - Australia (Jake Fehlberg, Lynne Seymour, Bob Seymour, Grant Fehlberg) v Scotland: mixed B2/B3 pairs section A, round 5, match 3.
17:00 - Aaron Wilson v Brendan Aquilina (Malta): men's singles section D, round 1, match 1.
17:00 - Australia (Nathan Rice, Barrie Lester, Aron Sherriff, Brett Wilkie) v Botswana: men's fours section B, round 1, match 1.
17:00 - Australia (Carla Krizanic, Natasha Scott, Rebecca Van Asch) v Papua New Guinea: women's triples section A, round 1, match 1.
20:00 - Australia (Tony Bonnell, Ken Hanson, Josh Thornton) v New Zealand: open B6/B7/B8 triples section A, round 5, match 1.
Netball (Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre)
15:02 - Australia v Fiji: pool A preliminary.
Shooting (Belmont Shooting Centre, Brisbane)
09:00 - Kerry Bell, Daniel Repacholi: men's 10m air pistol qualification (final at 12:00).
09:00 - Paul Adams, James Bolding: men's skeet qualification day 2 (final at 15:45).
10:00 - Australia (Ben Emms, Jim Bailey): open Queen's Prize pairs finals day 1.
11:00 - Emma Adams, Victoria Rossiter: women's 10m air rifle qualification (final at 13:30).
Swimming (Gold Coast Optus Aquatic Centre)
10:31 - Bradley Woodward: men's 200m backstroke heat 1 (final at 19:37).
10:35 - Josh Beaver: men's 200m backstroke heat 1 (final at 19:37).
10:39 - Mitch Larkin: men's 200m backstroke heat 1 (final at 19:37).
10:51 - Holly Barratt, Minna Atherton: women's 50m backstroke heat 2 (semi-finals from 20:57).
10:55 - Emily Seebohm: women's 50m backstroke heat 4 (semi-finals from 20:57).
11:15 - Cameron McEvoy, James Magnussen: men's 50m freestyle heat 7 (semi-finals from 20:37).
11:17 - James Roberts: men's 50m freestyle heat 8 (semi-finals from 20:37).
11:24 - Jasmine Greenwood, Madeleine Scott, Paige Leonhardt: women's SB9 100m breaststroke heat 1 (final at 20:22).
11:33 - Matthew Haanappel, Matthew Levy, Rohan Bright: men's S7 50m freestyle heat 1 (final at 20:06).
11:42 - Brianna Throssell: women's 200m butterfly heat 1 (final at 21:28)
11:45 - Laura Taylor, Emma McKeon: women's 200m butterfly heat 2 (final at 21:28)
19:43 - Jessica Ashwood, Ariarne Titmus, Kiah Melverton: women's 800m freestyle final.
21:07 - Jake Packard, James McKechnie: men's 50m breaststroke final.
21:12 - Leiston Pickett, Georgia Bohl, Jessica Hansen: women's 100m breaststroke final.
21:44 - Cate Campbell, Bronte Campbell, Shayna Jack: women's 100m freestyle final.
21:59 - David Morgan, Grant Irvine: men's 100m butterfly final.
Weightlifting (Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre)
09:30 - Ridge Barredo: men's 105kg final.
14:00 - Kaity Fassina: women's 90kg final.
14:00 - Deb Lovely-Acason: women's +90kg final.
18:30 - Damon Kelly: men's +105kg final.