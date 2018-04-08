A look at the lighter side of the Commonwealth Games:

GOLD COAST - Swimming identities Ian Thorpe and Giaan Rooney were two fish out of water on Saturday night, walking to the Commonwealth Games competition pool after their hire car was impounded by police.

The Olympic gold medallists were passengers in the car, bound for the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre where they were due to commentate for the Seven Network, when it was pulled over under suspicion it was stolen.

The pair were forced to walk the rest of the way to the Southport-based pool.

After completing checks, police established no offence had been committed and no-one was charged.

GOLD COAST - Celebration of the day goes to Papua New Guinea's Steven Kari, who won his nation's fifth-ever Commonwealth Games gold in the 94kg event at the weightlifting.

After successfully lifting a Games record 216kg to move ahead of Canada's Boady Santavy, Kari went crazy, running around with arms outstretched, punching his chest and bear-hugging anyone within reach.

Santavy, watching from the warm-up area, wasn't in a mood for celebrating however with TV cameras capturing him kicking his belt across the room in frustration.

TOWNSVILLE - At 218cm tall and weighing 132kgs there's plenty of irony in Indian basketballer Satnam Bhamara's nickname.

The 22-year-old - the first Indian-born player drafted into the NBA by the Dallas Mavericks in 2015 - is known as Chhotu, which means "little one" in Punjabi.

Bhamara also had to cut his shoes in the middle and use duct tape to hold it together when he was growing up in Ballo Ke, a small village of 800 people near the India/Pakistan border, due to his shoe size not being available.

CAIRNS - Australia's basketballers will come up against possibly the best athlete name of the Games on Monday when they face Nigeria.

The Africans, who have lost both of their matches so far, will be hoping centre God'sgift Achiuwa can deliver some divine inspiration against the Boomers.

God'sgift isn't the only basketballer in his family with younger brother Precious playing high school basketball in the USA.

BRISBANE - Sedan chairs haven't been a popular mode of transport since aristocrats in the 17th century sought a way to avoid getting their clothes dirty on London's filthy streets but they remain a quirky tradition of shooting at the Commonwealth Games.

The winners of the fullbore 'Queen's Prize' - the only event in which men and women compete side by side at the Games - are carried to the medal ceremony on a sedan chair by their opponents.

The tradition dates back to 1860, when champion shooters would be hoisted up and taken to Queen Victoria to claim their prize.

GOLD COAST - It's pretty hard to win a netball match with just five on the court, and so it worked out for Fiji's team when they suffered a rare send-off in their loss to Barbados.

Episake Kahatoka was sin-binned for two minutes in the final quarter due to heavy contact, only to get her marching orders immediately after returning by ironing out Vanessa Bobb, which umpires ruled to be a deliberate act.

While their coach, former Australia captain Vicki Wilson, reshuffled positions, Fiji were forced to battle on with five players, leaking a few more goals in a 65-44 pool defeat.

"In Suva they get away with being ill-disciplined, and there's no consequence," Wilson said. "There's consequences here (at the Commonwealth Games)."