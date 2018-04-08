Aussie duo win bronze at Games gymnastics

Melbourne teenager Emily Whitehead is pinching herself after stepping up at her first major competition to win bronze in the women's vault final at the Commonwealth Games.

The 17-year-old showed impressive poise to post an average score of 13.84 at the Coomera Indoor Sports Centre on Sunday and claim a spot on the podium alongside Canadian duo Shallon Olsen (14.56) and Ellie Black (14.23).

Compatriot Georgia Godwin added to the tally, winning bronze on the uneven bars behind English gold medallist Georgia-Mae Fenton and Canada's Brittany Rogers.

It is a breakout result for Whitehead, who secured her spot in Australia's team with a strong hometown performance at the Gymnastics World Cup event in February.

"It's pretty crazy. I had no idea what to expect," she said.

"It was a goal to come in and achieve a medal but I didn't really think it was possible

"This is my first big competition and I can't wait to come back to more because the atmosphere's just amazing."

Gold Coast local Godwin finished sixth on the vault before stepping up on the bars to back up the silver medal she won in Saturday night's all-around competition.

Australian duo Chris Remkes and Michael Tone finished sixth and seventh in the men's pommel horse final as Northern Ireland's Rhys McClenaghan dramatically edged out England superstar Max Whitlock to claim gold.

McClenaghan was overcome with emotion after nailing a flawless routine which earned him a score of 15.10.

Dual Olympic champion Whitlock posted the same score but 18-year-old McClenaghan's superior execution put him in first place.

Whitlock could only manage a disappointing sixth in the floor competition as Cypriot upstart Marios Georgiou claimed gold ahead of Canada's Scott Morgan and Scotland's Daniel Purvis.

England's Courtney Tulloch claimed gold in the rings final.