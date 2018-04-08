Silver medallist Denny aiming for double

He's considered a bit "weird" by some in his tiny Queensland hometown but that's just fine by Matt Denny, who's on the cusp of a feat not achieved in 80 years.

Denny clinched Commonwealth Games silver in the men's hammer throw on Sunday - the host country's first medal in the event in the 12 years since Stuart Rendell won gold at Melbourne 2006.

About 100 family and friends from Allora - or one-tenth of its population - turned out at Carrara Stadium to watch the 21-year-old hurl a personal-best 74.88m.

And his Games glory may not end there.

The versatile Denny is also contesting the men's discus on Friday.

Should he medal, he'll become the first person to do so in both events at Commonwealth level since Canadian George Sutherland back in 1938.

"I'm pretty unique," Denny agreed.

"It's a special thing to be able to do that ... everyone thinks I'm weird for it because discus and hammer are quite opposite in the technical and training aspect.

"People don't understand how I manage the load of training for both and still be able to throw at elite level.

"But I love it, it's working."

It worked on Sunday despite Denny panning his best-ever throw as "ugly".

But he warned he won't go lightly in his second discipline.

"We're not done," he said.

"I've got to come back next week and replicate it and show what I'm about.

"Now I've had this experience it's more comforting. It's not going to make me less nervous - it will be a tough comp.

"If I commit and get things right I'll be fine."

England favourite Nick Miller won gold, smashing Rendell's 12-year Games record with a best of 80.26m.

Scotsman Mark Dry pulled out a final throw of 73.12m to overtake Canadian Adam Keenan (72.15m) for bronze.

Fellow Australian Jack Dalton's PB of 68.28m put him in eighth place while Huw Peacock bowed out at 11th with 65.19m.