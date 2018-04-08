Hockeyroos ready to aim up against NZ

It's the clash marked on everyone's calendars but Australia may be the ones off-target.

The Hockeyroos will aim to get their accuracy back on point when they meet fierce rivals New Zealand in a blockbuster Commonwealth Games pool clash on Monday.

Gunning for their fourth straight Games gold, the host nation have been unconvincing in wins over Canada (1-0) and Ghana (5-0) to open their campaign.

Coach Colin Batch is sure to be concerned with their conversion rate in penalty corners, finding the net just twice in 17 attempts against the African nation.

New Zealand, ranked one spot ahead of Australia at No.4, routed Ghana 12-0 in their opener.

"We're creating the chances. If we'd slotted a few more everyone would be, 'Woo, good game, you're on par with New Zealand'," defender Edwina Bone told AAP.

"I think we still are on par with New Zealand.

"We'll look back at the film, see where we can slot a few, where we can pass and maybe we can be more patient with our build-up.

"I'm confident those girls will slot the goals against a harder team like New Zealand."

The women's draw was turned on its head on Sunday after top seed England lost to India 2-1, while New Zealand and Canada played out a scoreless draw.