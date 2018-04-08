Aussies serve up beach warning at Games

Beach volleyball star Chris McHugh fired a warning shot to Commonwealth Games rivals in Australia's crushing win over St Kitts and Nevis on Sunday.

Teammate Damien Schumann dominated with his serve in a comprehensive first set, but McHugh then smacked one in at at 96km an hour - just two shy of the tournament high - in their 21-3 21-10 win.

The result clinches a quarter-final spot for the host nation despite having one more pool match to play against Trinidad and Tobago on Monday before the elimination draw is released later that night.

It was a scorching start from the Ausrtalian duo on Sunday, claiming the first 16 points of the match before wrapping up the set in a stunning 14-minute exhibition.

But the host nation took their foot off the pedal in the second, with the healthy Coolangatta beach crowd warmly cheering every point from St Clair Hodge and Shawn Seabrookes.

"Darren served lights out in the first set. He served really tough which is always good for the team, it was something that we're focusing on," McHugh said after the match.

"They were a bit tired today so we managed to get a jump on them early."

Australia's women's team of Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del Solar also kept their unbeaten record intact with a dominant 21-9 21-9 victory over Scotland's Lynne Beattie and Melissa Coutts under lights.

Clancy and Artacho del Solar, who haven't dropped a set in their three pool wins, will have a rest day on Monday before Tuesday's quarter-finals.