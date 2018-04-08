Debut weightlifter Malone finishes fifth

Debutant nerves sent her weak at the knees but Pip Malone will use her first Commonwealth Games experience to fuel her Olympic quest.

Pip Malone in the women's 69kg weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games

Just two years after taking up weightlifting Malone finished fifth on the Gold Coast, and might have even pushed for bronze in a strong 69kg field had she hit her training loads.

The 28-year-old from Newcastle was tied in third after a best snatch of 95kg but twice failed a 117kg clean and jerk, leaving her 209kg total 7kg short of Fijian third place-getter Apolonia Vaivai.

"The nerves got to my legs a bit by the clean and jerk - I felt a little bit weak through the legs," Malone said.

"Normally that's not that hard of a number for me, but today it was.

"(I used) a lot of adrenaline in the snatches and then got a bit tired coming into the clean and jerk.

"But it was always going to be a really tough fight because there are really strong girls out there."

Malone - a former high-level trampolinist, slalom canoeist and CrossFit athlete - was disappointed but already nutting out her push to make the Australian team for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Before that she will take a break to continue her criminology studies.

Indian Punam Yadav won gold with a combined total of 222kg while England's Sarah Davies took silver with 217kg.