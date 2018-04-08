Aussies go down in men's triples final

A huge performance from Scottish skip Darren Burnett at the death has relegated Australia to silver in a pulsating decider of the men's triples lawn bowls at the Commonwealth Games.

The Scots took the gold 19-14 at the Broadbeach Bowls Club after a match that was tight the entire 18 ends.

The Glasgow men's singles gold medallist drove the ball down the green twice in the crucial final ends, giving Scotland the lead and taking the wind out of Australia's sails.

The Australian trio of Barrie Lester, Nathan Rice and Aron Sherriff led by one going into the second last end, but Burnett's heroics allowed Scotland to regain a two-point advantage.

Then Burnett and his teammates Ronald Duncan and Derek Oliver scored three more in the final end, to ice the result.

Sherriff said the match could have gone any way, were it not for Burnett.

"Darren's two drives on the second last end, we held two on the tee, (if) we get those two we're two up going into the second last end, but he's killed it off and made three or four himself," Sheriff said.

"That was the difference really. It was a game that could have gone either way up until that point, but a couple of clutch drives and that was it."

Burnett said the "vibe" of the Australians went downhill after he put Scotland in the lead.

"It was the type of game where one mistake, one bad end, might have dented your chances, because I couldn't see either team coming back into it if somebody got four or five up," Burnett said.

"The second last end was massive for us, it gave us a two-shot cushion and you could just see them flatten a wee bit."

Norfolk Island won the bronze medal match against Canada 19-16, giving them their first medal of the Games.