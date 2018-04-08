News

Reed holds off insane Spieth challenge to win Masters
Reed holds off insane Spieth challenge to win Masters

Aussie wins shooting bronze as Indian teenager takes gold

Vince Rugari
AAP /

Australian shooter Elena Galiabovitch has claimed bronze in the women's 10m air pistol at the Commonwealth Games.

The Melbourne-based doctor showed nerves of steel to snare Australia's first shooting medal at the Belmont complex in Brisbane, scoring 214.9 points in her first international final.

Currently working as a surgical registrar and aiming to become a neurologist, Galiabovitch had to take the last three months off work to prepare for her Commonwealth debut.

"It's been really hard work but this is why we do it, I guess. The sacrifices have paid off," she said.

Indian teen sensation Manu Bhaker won gold with ease, finishing an astonishing 6.9 points clear in front with a Commonwealth Games record total of 240.9, while compatriot Heena Sidhu took the silver medal.

Bhaker, 16, set a new Games record in qualifying and never looked in doubt.

Bronze for Australia. Pic: Getty

It continues her stunning rise in the sport after winning two gold medals at the recent ISSF senior World Cup and three more at the junior World Cup.

"I just wanted to make my country proud. My job is done," Bhaker said.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Shepparton product Aislin Jones has reached the women's skeet finals after qualifying with the second-highest score.

However, fellow Australian and defending champion Laura Coles has been eliminated.

