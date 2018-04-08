News

Emotional Campbell tears up after claiming gold medal

The 25-year-old Australian took off the whole of 2017 to deal with the disappointment of a Rio Olympics campaign in which she was the favorite to clinch both freestyle sprint titles but failed in both.

"I didn't expect to be that emotional having the whole crowd singing the national anthem with me," Campbell said after winning gold in the 50m freestyle at the Gold Coast Games.

"It got me all teary; so many people have supported me through the past two years and to be able to share that with the rest of Australia was something very special to me."

Campbell broke down after 50m freestyle gold. Pic: Getty

Campbell's path back to the winners' circle began on Thursday when she anchored the Australian 4x100m freestyle relay team to a world record.

Her Saturday victory was one of three for the host nation on the third day of competition at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre, with Ariarne Titmus holding off a flying Taylor Ruck of Canada to give them the women's 4x200m freestyle relay title.

Para-swimmer Tim Disken lead an Australian clean-sweep of the men's S8 100m breaststroke medals.

