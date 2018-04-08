News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Reed holds off insane Spieth challenge to win Masters
Reed holds off insane Spieth challenge to win Masters

Cops intercept Aussie swimming greats in stolen car

Ed Jackson
AAP /

Swimming identities Ian Thorpe and Giaan Rooney had to walk to the Commonwealth Games competition pool on Saturday night after their hire car was impounded by police.

Tallent all class after DQ
2:07

Tallent all class after DQ
Aussie Tallent disqualified from 20km walk
1:27

Aussie Tallent disqualified from 20km walk
sport
3:37

Bird-Smith's beautiful post-gold interview
Aussie Bird-Smith wins walking gold
1:30

Aussie Bird-Smith wins walking gold
Boomers survive scare from New Zealand
0:27

Boomers survive scare from New Zealand
Morton's brilliant sportsmanship for McCulloch
1:10

Morton's brilliant sportsmanship for McCulloch
Cate Campbell can't hold back her emotions after winning Gold in the 50m Free | Gold Cost 2018
1:14

Cate Campbell in tears during medal presentation
McCulloch snatches top spot from Morton
0:49

McCulloch snatches top spot from Morton
Cate Campbell sets new record to win 50m free gold
0:40

Cate Campbell sets new record to win 50m free gold
Godwin impresses in all-around gymnastics
1:38

Godwin impresses in all-around gymnastics
Kookaburras put four past South Africa
0:39

Kookaburras put four past South Africa
Pakistan draw level in the dying seconds | Men's Hockey | Gold Coast 2018
0:46

Pakistan draw level after time expires
 

The Olympic gold medallists were heading to the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre as part of their commentary duties for the Seven Network when police pulled over their hire car.

Thorpe and Rooney, who were both passengers, were forced to walk the rest of the way to the Southport-based pool after police impounded it, under the suspicion it was a stolen vehicle.

"It had Ian Thorpe and Giaan Rooney in it. Not the great Bruce (McAvaney)," Seven presenter Mel McLaughlin said on Saturday night's broadcast.

"That is what happened. Now Giaan and Thorpey had to walk the rest of the way to the pool."

Thorpe and Rooney. Pic: Getty

Queensland police said they stopped the car, which had a NSW number plate, as it had been reported stolen.

After completing checks they established no offence had been committed and no one was charged.

FULL STORY: Claire Tallent's brilliant moment of sportsmanship following tearful DQ

WINNER: Aussie gold medallist invites everyone to the beach for a beer

Back To Top