Aussie swimmers add to incredible gold rush
Cops intercept Aussie swimming greats in stolen car

Ed Jackson
AAP /

Swimming identities Ian Thorpe and Giaan Rooney had to walk to the Commonwealth Games competition pool on Saturday night after their hire car was impounded by police.

The Olympic gold medallists were heading to the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre as part of their commentary duties for the Seven Network when police pulled over their hire car.

Thorpe and Rooney, who were both passengers, were forced to walk the rest of the way to the Southport-based pool after police impounded it, under the suspicion it was a stolen vehicle.

"It had Ian Thorpe and Giaan Rooney in it. Not the great Bruce (McAvaney)," Seven presenter Mel McLaughlin said on Saturday night's broadcast.

"That is what happened. Now Giaan and Thorpey had to walk the rest of the way to the pool."

Thorpe and Rooney. Pic: Getty

Queensland police said they stopped the car, which had a NSW number plate, as it had been reported stolen.

After completing checks they established no offence had been committed and no one was charged.

