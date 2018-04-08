Canada's gymnasts eyeing Olympic success

Canadian superstar Ellie Black looms as a genuine threat to America's Olympic gymnastics dominance after claiming a third Commonwealth Games gold medal with victory in the all-around event.

Black on Saturday edged out Gold Coast native Georgia Godwin in a thrilling finish to back up the gold medals she won in Friday night's team event and on the beam at the 2014 Glasgow Games.

The 22-year-old is mounting a case for being Canada's greatest-ever gymnast, having set new national benchmarks with a fifth-placed all-around finish at the Rio Olympics and silver medal at last year's world championships.

And her continued brilliance suggests as long as her body holds up, there's no reason why she can't go a step further at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Black is yet to commit to a third Olympic campaign but believes a much-improved Canada is on track to challenge the United States, Russia and China.

"Honestly I'm just living in the moment and taking it day by day but this is an incredible accomplishment," she told AAP.

"I think the performances we've had here so far have been incredible and they're such a great indicator of what Canadian gymnastics is doing right now, how far we've come and how much more progress we're making.

"Over the next few years as we work towards Tokyo ... hopefully (we can) be a part of those top countries and rivalling the top ones in the world."

Black will look to add to her medal tally when she takes on Australian duo Godwin and Emily Whitehead in Sunday's vault final, before closing out her campaign with the beam and floor deciders on Monday.

Godwin will also compete in Sunday's uneven bars final alongside fellow Queenslander Georgia-Rose Brown.