Glaetzer pays back his debt with gold

If Matthew Glaetzer owed Australia for his shocking blunder at the velodrome, he's paid the nation back with golden interest.

A reinvigorated Glaetzer was on a mission to make amends as he powered to Commonwealth Games gold in the kilometre time trial on Sunday, a day after the world champion bombed out in the first round of the sprint.

He labelled Saturday's failure as "shocking" and "life shattering".

"This is really good to come back and prove to yourself that you can do it, get one back for Australia, because I owed them one for yesterday," he said.

He made a basic tactical blunder in the sprint when he took it too easy against the 16th fastest qualifier but made no mistake on Sunday at the Anna Meares Velodrome in Brisbane, winning in a Games record of 59.340 seconds.

His win ignited a remarkable run of eight gold medals for Australia in two frenetic hours in the velodrome and pool on Sunday night.

Two more came in quick succession in the cycling, to Amy Cure in the scratch race and Stephanie Morton claimed her third gold in the keirin.

At the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre, Mitch Larkin led an Australian trifecta in the men's 50m backstroke as did Cate Campbell in the women's 50m butterfly, with the men's 4x200 freestyle relay closing out the day with gold.

Para swimmers Jesse Aungles and Lakeisha Patterson also claimed gold.

While Kyle Chalmers also picked up his third gold for the Games in the relay, the Olympic champion suffered a shock loss in the 100m freestyle final, tying for silver with South African Chad le Clos, with Scotland's Duncan Scott winning gold.

The day started with walkers Dane Bird-Smith and Jemima Montag opening the athletics program with double gold in their 20km races and shooter Dane Sampson winning the 10m air rifle.

Eleven gold medals is Australia's biggest Commonwealth Games haul in a day since Delhi in 2010 and stretches the host nation's lead on top of the table with 31 gold, well clear of England on 19.

Montag's victory came with heartbreak for teammate Claire Tallent who was disqualified while leading with two kilometres to go on the beachside course at Currumbin.

"I was just saying, 'I'm so sorry, I'm so sorry' but Claire said, 'No, don't say that. Enjoy this moment. This is your moment,'" said Montag.

Bird-Smith followed his Rio Olympic bronze as he held off a mighty challenge from Englishman Tom Bosworth to take his first Commonwealth gold.

Matt Denny won silver in the men's hammer throw with a personal-best 74.88m at Carrara Stadium.

Sampson thought he blew his gold medal chances with his final shot but his Bangladeshi opponent Abdullah Hel Baki couldn't produce the 10.0 shot he needed to capitalise.

But Sampson had a distinct home ground advantage.

"I pretty much grew up here," Sampson told AAP.

"My mum was shooting here when she was pregnant with me, basically, literally on this range."

Elena Galiabovitch claimed bronze in the women's 10m air pistol, while Australia's trio of Barrie Lester, Nathan Rice and Aron Sherriff took silver in the men's triples lawn bowls.