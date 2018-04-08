Campbell legend grows with 'fly gold medal

Cate Campbell's legend has grown by winning an event she treats as a joke, while Australian swim teammate Kyle Chalmers suffered a rare defeat he says will fuel his competitive fire.

Campbell's remarkable rejuvenation continued with gold in the 50m butterfly at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday night - a race she doesn't even practice.

Campbell's was one of five golds collected by Australian swimmers at the Gold Coast pool on Sunday night.

Chalmers made some amends for his surprise loss in his pet event, the 100m freestyle - he dead-heated for silver - by later helping Australia's 4x200m freestyle relay team to victory.

Mitch Larkin secured his second gold of the Games - adding the 50m backstroke to his 100m backstroke title.

And two para-swimmers - Lakeisha Patterson (S9 100m freestyle) and Jesse Aungles (SM8 200m individual medley) - won gold on a night when Australian swimmers also secured four silver and four bronze medals.

The Dolphins now have 45 medals at the Gold Coast Games - 16 gold, 15 silver and 14 bronze.

Campbell's butterfly triumph is arguably the most momentous - her third gold of the Games came in an event she didn't race for a decade, and entered for fun.

Campbell swam the 'fly as a teen but gave up when, troubled by neck and shoulder injuries, she opted to focus on freestyle.

But after taking a year off following the 2016 Olympics, Campbell returned to the butterfly in a bid to inject enjoyment and variation into her comeback.

"I am actually really stoked with that one," Campbell said.

"I kind of picked up the 50 'fly as a bit of joke towards the end of last year. I qualified for Comm Games and it suddenly didn't become such a joke."

Campbell's triumph came in an Australian medal trifecta - Holly Barratt took silver and Madeline Groves bronze.

Larkin's backstroke success also came in an Australian medal sweep with teammates Ben Treffers (silver) and Zac Incerti (bronze).

Chalmers, meanwhile, had mixed Sunday fortunes - his 100m silver was followed by relay gold with teammates Alex Graham, Elijah Winnington and Mack Horton.

Chalmers was suffering a sore back and head cold but refused to use the ailments as an excuse for his shock 100m loss.

"No-one swims to come second, you always want to stand at the top of the podium," Chalmers said.

"It has definitely got the fire in my belly."