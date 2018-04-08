Gold blitz caps Aussie cycling dominance

New sprint queen Stephanie Morton grabbed her third Commonwealth Games title as part of a gold medal blitz by Australia to complete four days of dominance in track cycling.

In the space of half an hour on Sunday night, Australia claimed three gold medals - through Morton, Amy Cure and Matthew Glaetzer - to take their overall Gold Coast tally to 10.

The only blemish came in the final race of the program, with five-time world champion Cameron Meyer fourth in the 40km points race.

Regardless it marks an emphatic response after the track team fizzled at the Rio Olympics in 2016 and provides reason for real optimism about their chances in Tokyo under new high performance director Simon Jones.

It will also be remembered as the moment Morton announced herself as a superstar in her own right - not just the next Anna Meares.

Morton held strong on the final lap to hold off teammate Kaarle McCulloch in the unpredictable keirin.

The 27-year-old South Australian also won gold in the team and individual sprints, and silver in the 500m time trial.

"I literally ticked every box I wanted to coming into these champs, I'm just so happy," she said.

Morton soaked up the win with boyfriend and fellow cyclist Peter Lewis trackside, revealing a tub of Nutella would be her reward.

"I love Nutella; it's my weapon of choice," she said.

"My boyfriend Pete is in the crowd, bought me a jar and said this if for you if you nab those three golds.

"There has been a lot of work behind the scenes, but we have such a great squad, we've got no prima donnas or people that are hard work and that environment is flourishing on the track."

Cure's 10km scratch race win, coming just moments before, was her second gold following her opening night team pursuit title on Thursday.

In a perfectly scripted finale, she rode clear after teammate and defending Commonwealth champion Annette Edmondson had ridden her into position.

And Glaetzer cycled like a man possessed to complete a rollercoaster Games with gold in the time trial.

Dusting himself off from a shock early exit in Saturday's sprint, Glaetzer clocked a Games record 59.340 seconds in the 1000m dash to earn a second gold at Brisbane's Anna Meares Velodrome.

Already the fastest man at sea level over the distance, he went even quicker to beat New Zealand's Edward Dawkins by .588 seconds.

"It's a huge learning curve. It's not the place you want to learn that lesson at these Games but I did, I had to accept that.

"I'm going to be all the better for it."