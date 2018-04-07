Hockeyroos fail to impress before NZ test

The Hockeyroos have failed to impress ahead of their blockbuster clash with New Zealand after sauntering to a 5-0 pool victory over hockey minnows Ghana.

Less than a day after being routed by the Black Sticks 12-0, the Commonwealth Games debutantes were stoic in only conceding five against the defending Games champions.

The result means the women's team will likely have to defeat their trans-Tasman rivals on Monday to top their group and avoid tournament favourites England until the gold medal match.

Of most concern for coach Paul Gaudoin will be their success rate off penalty corners, with just two of their 16 attempts finding the back of the net.

Jodie Kenny - who had six of those flicks - continued her successful comeback with two set piece goals in the first half, while Edwina Bone and Jane Claxton also scored for a 3-0 halftime lead.

Brooke Peris tapped in a cross midway through the third quarter, but it was otherwise tough going for an attack against a side, ranked world No.30, that opted to sit deep in defence all night.

Kenny's two goals saw her become Australia's highest goalscorer at the Games with 13.

Bone remained confident of improving their execution against New Zealand.

"We were holding possession well, trying to draw (Ghana) out and create space for our strikers up front. We got in the circle, it's just that last finishing play that we need to pick it up," Bone told AAP.