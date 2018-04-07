Aussie women win 4x200 relay gold medal

News

Reed holds off insane Spieth challenge to win Masters
Steve Larkin
AAP /

Australia have won the gold medal in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

The Australian quartet of Emma McKeon, Brianna Throssell, Leah Neale and Ariarne Titmus triumphed on Saturday night ahead of silver medallists Canada and England, who took bronze.

Teenager Titmus was forced to hold off Canadian Taylor Ruck, also 17, in a dramatic last leg after her teammates set up the race.

The victory gives McKeon her third gold medal of the Games, following her 100m butterfly and 4x100m freestyle relay success. She also has a 200m freestyle bronze.

Get there, Arnie! Pic: Getty

Australia has now won eight of the past nine gold medals in the event since 1986, including the past four.

Australia has claimed all three freestyle relays at the Gold Coast Games so far.

The women's 4x100m team won in a world record time on Thursday night with the men's 4x100m taking gold on Friday night.

FULL SATURDAY SWIM WRAP: Cate Campbell wins gold, Emily Seebohm misses in heartbreaker

