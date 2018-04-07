Peaty extends breaststroke streak at Games

Remarkably, England's Adam Peaty has not been beaten in 100m breaststroke for four years.

And it seems that stunning streak won't be ending any time soon after blowing away the field to defend his Commonwealth Games title on the Gold Coast on Saturday night.

The Olympic and world champion set a new Games record (58.84 seconds) to claim gold, more than half a second ahead of compatriot James Wilby with South African great Cameron van der Burgh third.

Peaty, 23, is clearly showing no signs of slowing down since his breakthrough 2014 Glasgow Games.

Yet the working class hero from England's West Midlands is not satisfied.

Then again, what more do you expect from the man who is considered the Usain Bolt of swimming.

"Even though it is a gold medal, four years undefeated and it has completed the circle or the quad (four years since Glasgow) I am not happy with that form because it is not the best version of me," Peaty said.

"That was the first time ever I did not feel in control of the race - I let the event get to me and thought about the result not the process."

How good is Peaty?

Even US superstar Michael Phelps admitted he was glad he didn't have to face the Englishman in his events before retiring.

His record speaks for itself.

Peaty's current international medal haul stands at 26 medals, including 17 gold since announcing his arrival at 2014 Glasgow.

Still, Peaty wants more.

He has boldly claimed he wants to retire with 50 medals in his resume.

Peaty looks set to add to that tally in the 50m breaststroke and the 4x100m medley relay on the Gold Coast.

And he has made no secret of his desire to be the first man to shatter 57 seconds in 100m breaststroke, even giving his quest a name - "Project 56".

His best to date is a world record 57.13 seconds but Peaty is convinced he can achieve his life goal by Tokyo 2020.

Asked how long he thought he could be undefeated, Peaty said ominously: "A lifetime if I keep on it."