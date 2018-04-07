Aussies grab two more cycling gold medals

Sam Welsford and Kaarlie McCulloch have added to Australia's brilliant gold medal haul at the Commonwealth Games velodrome.

Welsford timed his run perfectly to storm to gold in the men's 15km scratch race on Saturday night.

The West Australian ran down Englishman Ethan Hayter, who had led by more than half a lap for the back-half of the 60-lap race.

But Welsford, part of Australia's team pursuit gold medal squad on Thursday, mowed him down in the final lap for Australia's second gold medal at Anna Meares Velodrome on Saturday night.

Kaarle McCulloch earlier snatched gold from teammate Steph Morton with a blistering ride in the 500m time trial.

Morton looked odds-on to claim a third gold medal in as many nights before McCulloch took top spot with a time of 33.583, just 0.036 ahead of Morton.

It is the 30-year-old's first individual Commonwealth gold and follows her dominant performance alongside Morton in the team sprint on Thursday.

On Friday night she managed bronze in the sprint, beaten by Morton in the semi-final.

But the NSW cyclist finally had her moment at Brisbane's Anna Meares Velodrome on Saturday, embraced by Morton in the middle of the track as the last rider failed to eclipse either of their times.

"I was nervous as soon as I woke up and she was like, 'Kaarle, this is your event, go out there and smash it'," McCulloch said.

"I was doing the same for her (Morton) yesterday and I'll do it tomorrow.

"We are pushing each other every day in training so that when we get to the Olympics, we want to race each other for the gold medal.

"We're dead serious about that."

It's the second straight time trial silver for Morton, who finished behind Meares at Glasgow 2014, which McCulloch missed due to injury.

Australia had another medal winner in Jacob Schmid, who beat the man who toppled sprint favourite and world champion Matthew Glaetzer earlier in the day to claim bronze.

Schmid was too good for Malaysia's Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom, who shocked Glaetzer in the round of 16 in one of the biggest boilovers of the Gold Coast Games so far.

New Zealand's Sam Webster edged Scotland's Jack Carlin for gold, winning their second heat by just 0.005 seconds.

Earlier, Tasmanian Amy Cure led the 100-lap points race after 40 laps before Welsh star Elinor Barker stole a lap and earned 20 points to take the lead.

Not satisfied with a healthy buffer, the Olympic champion brought the crowd to their feet as she chased down the leading group on the final lap and put an exclamation mark on an emphatic victory.

Cure finished sixth with Alexander Manly fourth, while para-cyclist Brad Henderson claimed bronze in the tandem sprint.