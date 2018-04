Australian track cyclist Kaarle McCulloch has clinched gold in the 500m time trial at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday night.

McCulloch clocked 33.583 seconds to beat favourite and good mate Stephanie Morton by 0.036 seconds in the event the retired Anna Meares had won at the past three Games.

It is the 30-year-old's first individual Commonwealth gold and follows her dominant performance alongside Morton in the team sprint on Thursday.