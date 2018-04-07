Aussies load up on medals in dominant night

Cate Campbell has set a new Commonwealth Games record to win gold in a fast 50m freestyle final on Saturday night.

Cate finished in 23.78 ahead of sister Bronte Campbell, who nabbed silver in a dead heat of 24.26 with Canada's Taylor Ruck.

"This is honestly a dream come true," Cate told Channel 7.

"I had goosebumps when the crowd started shouting 'Aussie Aussie Aussie Oi Oi Oi' just before the start. This is goosebumps stuff."

Australia's Shayna Jack took fourth, finishing in a time of 24.57.

Cate Campbell's triumph was the second gold medal of the program following Thursday night's 4x100m freestyle relay triumph.

Cate, who skipped the 2017 world championships after missing out on individual gold at the 2016 Olympics, had tears in her eyes as the Australian national anthem played following the medal presentation.

The star swimmer said the heartbreak of Rio and excitement of swimming on the Gold Coast hit home.

AUSSIES TAKE OUT ALL THREE MEDALS IN SB8 100M BREASTSTROKE

Australian para-swimmers dominated the field as Tim 'Disco' Disken took out gold in the 100m breaststroke final.

The 21-year-old finished in 1:12.42, a comfortable distance from 17-year-old countryman Tim Hodge (1:15.80) in the silver position, while Blake Cochrane – usually an SB7 competitor – rounded out the podium places with a time of 1:18.75.

The triumph was Disken's second of the Commonwealth Games following Friday night's gold medal in the S9 100m freestyle final.

"Pretty pleased to be able to come out and race in front of this crowd again," Disken said.

"That was a pretty good race. The boys really pushed me and it was fantastic."

AUSSIE WOMEN WIN RELAY GOLD

Australia have won the gold medal in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

The Australian quartet of Emma McKeon, Brianna Throssell, Leah Neale and Ariarne Titmus triumphed on Saturday night ahead of silver medallists Canada and England, who took bronze.

Teenager Titmus was forced to hold off Canadian Taylor Ruck, also 17, in a dramatic last leg after her teammates set up the race.

SEEBOHM MISSES 100M BACKSTROKE GOLD

Emily Seebohm has been pipped for gold in the 100m backstroke final in heartbreaking fashion.

The Australian led right up until the final strokes, when she was overtaken by Canada's world-record holder Kylie Masse.

Masse touched the wall in a Comm Games record time of 58.63 as Seebohm finished in 58.66 – but she was all smiles after the race.

"If it wasn't for the crowd cheering me on I don't think I would've been able to swim as fast," Seebohm said.

"I was just totally focused on my own race and what I needed to do. Me and my coaches have spoken about holding rate on that last 15 (metres)."

KATHERINE DOWNIE TAKES BRONZE

Australian para-swimmer Katherine Downie has won the bronze medal with a time of 2:31.81 in the women's SM10 200m individual medley.

Downie's teammate Paige Leonhardt (2:32.68) finished fourth while another Australian Jasmine Greenwood (2:34.97) came fifth.

New Zealander Sophie Pascoe (2:27.72) won gold ahead of silver medallist Aurelie Rivard (2:31.79) from Canada.

DAVID MORGAN WINS 200M BUTTERFLY SILVER

South African star Chad Le Clos couldn't be stopped for gold but Australian David Morgan has taken out silver in the 200m butterfly final.

Le Clos set a new Comm Games record when he touched the wall in 1:54.00, with Morgan finishing with a time of 1:56.36.

Scotland's Duncan Scott took third (1:56.60) as Australia's Grant Irvine (1:56.91) finished just outside the medals.

AUSSIES MISS MEDALS IN 100M BREASTSTROKE

Jake Packard and Matt Wilson were off the pace as England gun Adam Peaty set a new Commonwealth Games record of 58.84 to take gold.

"I'm not on my best form so it's good (to win)," the winner told Channel 7.

Peaty's win replicated his performance at Glasgow 2014, when he won in a then-record time of 58.94.

Englishman James Wilby and South Africa's Cameron van der Burgh barely split the remaining medals as Wilby finished 0.01 ahead to take silver.

Packard wasn't far off the pace as he finished fourth in 59.70, while Wilson took seventh in 1:00.48.

