Games police officer hit by ute

A Queensland police officer on Commonwealth Games duty has been taken to hospital with a fractured leg after his trail bike and a utility collided on a Gold Coast motorway.

The 50-year-old was entering an on-ramp to the Pacific Motorway near Reedy Creek on the southern end of the Coast.

The officer, who has come from the state's north to be part of the Games security operation, is being treated at Gold Coast University Hospital.

Police Commissioner Ian Stewart used social media to express his support.

"Sadly another @QldPolice officer working hard @GC2018 has been involved in a traffic crash near Reedy Crk," Mr Stewart tweeted.

"He has a fracture but we hope he will make a full recovery."

The incident is the second to involve police on motorbikes since the Games began on Wednesday.

Two officers collided with each other on the night of the opening ceremony while they were part of Prince Charles' motorcade to the event.

One, 27, was hospitalised with non-life threatening injuries and the other, 42, was taken to hospital as a precaution.