Aussie gymnast wins silver in all-round event

Hometown hero Georgia Godwin has claimed silver in the all-around gymnastics event at the Commonwealth Games, with Canadian superstar Ellie Black prevailing to take out the gold in a thrilling finish.

Black added to the gold medal she won in Friday night's team event with an outstanding performance across all four apparatus, scoring 54.20 to edge out Godwin (53.80) and English teenager Alice Kinsella (53.15).

Twenty-year-old Godwin performed superbly to secure a spot on the podium at her first Games but was outshone by Black during the closing floor rotation at the Coomera Indoor Sports Centre on Saturday night.

Godwin was overcome with emotion after delivering a career-best performance in front of a rapturous crowd.

"It's tears of joy," she said.

"I'm so happy. I came away with second coming from (qualifying) eighth. I've been working for the last 18 years ... it's all led up to this."

Fellow Queenslander Georgia-Rose Brown also impressed with a fourth-placed finish.

But it was Black who shone brightest, claiming her third Commonwealth Games gold medal to underscore her status as arguably Canada's greatest-ever gymnast.

With English defending champion Claudia Fragapane out injured, Black was hot favourite after winning all-around silver at last year's world championships and gold on the beam at the 2014 Glasgow Games.

And from the moment she launched into her opening vault routine - to the strains of Run-DMC's Walk This Way - it was hard to see her being denied.

A fall from the balance beam threatened to prove costly but Black showed steely determination to resume her routine and nail a flawless landing.

Godwin struggled with nerves during the team finals as Australia claimed bronze but there were no such problems this time around.

The Gold Coast native barely put a foot wrong and was top of the leaderboard until Black surpassed her with the final routine of the night.