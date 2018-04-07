Aussie bronze medallist reveals painful toll of 'dumb' crash

Australian paratriathlete Bill Chaffey toughed it out for a memorable Commonwealth Games bronze medal after brutalising his left hand for seven kilometres following a crash on his bike.

Englishman Joe Townsend won the PTWC event, finishing 49 seconds ahead of Australia's Nic Beveridge.

Incredibly, Chaffey was just 94 seconds behind the winner despite a nasty incident that left him stuck in one gear and with a hard spike for a handle for the final two laps.

The 42-year-old, a five-time world champion, won the hearts of the Gold Coast crowd after recovering from the crash, which occurred while he was in second place.

Chaffey took the blame for the crash, which he pinned down to racing too hard to hold off a closing Townsend.

"It was the pressure," Chaffey said.

"I knew Joe was catching me and so I tried to cook it a little bit too fast around the corner."

"It was just a dumb mistake."

The reason why he pushed through was simple: pride.

"I've never ever not finished a race," he said.

"I have had a few accidents in the past but I've never not finished a race and I'll never not finish a race."

But missing out on gold means he will be "kicking myself for years to come" as he shunned the idea that he's worked hard enough to be able to celebrate.

"You always get people who are good-hearted and they mean well, to say that you did well," he said.

"Only an athlete knows you're not going out there try and win bronze. I was going out there to try and win gold.

"It was my mistake, I stuffed up. I was really dirty about that but it's something I'm going to have to live with."

with AAP