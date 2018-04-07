Men's table tennis team bow out of Games

News

Sarah McPhee
AAP /

Australia have been eliminated from the men's team table tennis event at the Commonwealth Games after a 3-1 loss to Nigeria in the quarter-finals.

Heming Hu, Xin Yan and David Powell represented the five-player squad at Oxenford Studios on Saturday but Yan wearied in his second singles match at the best-of-five meeting, handing Nigeria a spot in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Australia will face Singapore in the women's team semi-finals on Sunday morning, with England and India also vying for a spot in the medal matches that evening.

