Australia, England open up medal gulf

A massive gulf is emerging at the top of the Commonwealth Games medal table as the rest of the realm struggle to keep up with Australia and England.

After three days of competition at the Gold Coast, Australia has pulled well clear on top of the table on 20 gold medals, with England on 14 and daylight between them and the rest.

The two power countries won 11 of the 22 gold medals available on Saturday to pull even further away from Canada which is drifting away in third place with five gold.

Their combined haul easily eclipses the 24 gold medals every other country have managed between them.

English swimmer Adam Peaty highlighted the gap he has on the rest of the world as the Olympic champion continued his four-year unbeaten streak with a classy win in the 100m breaststroke on Saturday night.

The world record holder set a new Games record of 58.84 seconds and is confident his reign has a log way to go.

Asked how long he thought he could remain undefeated, Peaty said ominously: "A lifetime if I keep on it".

Nile Wilson reasserted England's place as the Commonwealth's gymnastics power with his second gold medal of the Games as he edged out teammate James Hall with a stunning final routine in a thrilling men's all-around.

Going into the final high bar rotation, Wilson and Cypriot Marios Georgiou topped the rankings by a mere 0.025 points from Hall.

All three nailed their routines but Wilson's score of 15.1 snuck him past his rivals.

"That was one of the most incredible experiences I've ever had," said Wilson, who had a combined score of 84.950.

But it's England's para-athletes who are keeping their team in the overall medal contest, accounting for seven of the country's 14 gold medals.

Australia has won just two para gold, both to swimmer Timothy Disken.

Jade Jones and Joe Townsend made it an English double in the women's and men's para triathlon on Saturday morning, while visually impaired cyclist Sophie Thornhill won the 1000m time trial for her second gold of the Games.

Australia started its day with a convincing win over England in the Games debut for the frenetic super sprint triathlon mixed relay.

After a tight first two legs, Ashleigh Gentle pulled away in the third to hand over to Jake Birtwhistle who stretched the lead over England's dual Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee in the final leg to lead Australia home by nearly a minute.

Canada's three gold on Saturday came from world champion swimmer Kylie Masse in the 100m backstroke, Elisabeth Black in the women's all around gymnastics and 63kg weightlifter Maude Charron.

India and Pakistan continued one of world sport's greatest rivalries with a 2-2 draw in their hockey pool match on Saturday.

Pakistan came from 2-0 down and scored a last minute penalty corner conversion goal to snatch the draw.