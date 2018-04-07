Mitton repays coach in Kookaburras win

Trent Mitton feared his gold medal dreams were over when he broke his thumb six months ago.

But the Kookaburras forward has repaid the faith coach Colin Batch showed in him with a starring role in their 4-0 win over South Africa to open their Commonwealth Games campaign.

Mitton netted twice and set up a third to give the world No.1 nation the perfect start on the Gold Coast, which comes just days after Blake Govers was ruled out for the tournament with the same injury.

"I was certainly worried about my spot. That time-frame to get back to optimum form was really short. Coach had some faith in me to put me in the team," Mitton told AAP.

"It took me a little bit longer to get back than I would've liked.

"But more than that, it's just the confidence to get back out there and put my hand near the ground again. I've got some protection on there so hopefully it doesn't get hit again."

The Kookaburras were slow out of the blocks on Saturday but clicked into gear after Mitton's backwards flick between his legs moments before halftime.

The shots then flowed in a one-sided second half, with Mitton nabbing a second before Jeremy Hayward and Aaron Kleinschmidt also getting on the scoresheet.

The Kookaburras' next pool match is against Scotland on Sunday.